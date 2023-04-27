Escaped Mississippi inmate captured in Spring Branch area

SPRING VALLEY VILLAGE, Texas – The Hinds County sheriff announced on Thursday that one of the inmates who escaped a Mississippi detention center has been captured in the Spring Branch area.

According to a tweet from the sheriff, Jerry Raynes was taken into custody in Spring Valley View, right off of I-10 in Northwest Harris County.

Update: Escapee Jerry Raynes is in custody in Spring Valley, TX. USMFTF, Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Spring Valley PD assisted with the capture. Raynes will be held facing extradition back to MS. Investigation is still ongoing. pic.twitter.com/wEcnCUjMvi — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) April 27, 2023

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Raynes is being evaluated at Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital.

Raynes is facing extradition back to Mississippi.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Spring Valley Police Department assisted with the capture.

On Sunday, an abandoned Hinds County maintenance vehicle which was stolen during the escape from the detention center was found in the area.

Raynes was also seen on a gas station surveillance camera in Spring Valley Village prior to his arrest.