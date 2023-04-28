Man wanted for sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl in Spring

A prison guard holds handcuffs during a media tour of The Terrorism Confinement Center in Tecoluca, El Salvador, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. The "mega-prison" still under construction has a maximum capacity of 40,000 and is intended to imprison gang members, according to the government. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)

SPRING, Texas – A man is wanted for sexually assaulting his 13-year-old family member last year in Spring, according to court documents.

Joseph Rodriguez, 33, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14.

On Nov. 21, 2022, Houston police received a report of sexual abuse in the 300 block of King Street.

According to court documents, the young teen told staff members at her school that she had been sexually assaulted by a family member.

The girl told officers that she was asleep at her grandmother’s house when the man started touching her inappropriately. She said that he told her, “No one is going to believe you. I’ll just say I was fixing your door,” and pointed to the tools he brought down.

Rodriguez is described as a Hispanic man, standing 5′6″, weighing 172 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.