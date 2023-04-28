Police searching for suspects accused of robbing, stabbing man at northwest Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding suspects responsible for robbing and stabbing a man at an apartment complex in northwest Houston in March.

A man pulled into his apartment complex located in the 2200 block of West 18th Street around 2:15 p.m. on March 25.

As the man was walking to his apartment, a video from HPD shows he was suddenly approached by two male suspects and punched in the head by one of them, causing him to fall. The suspects then demanded the victim’s car keys. The victim told the suspects that he wouldn’t give them the keys, so one of the suspects began stabbing him with a knife, HPD said. The suspects then grabbed the victim’s keys, got into his silver Honda sedan, and fled the scene.

After the incident, the suspects entered a convenience store located in the 1600 block of West 18th.

The victim’s vehicle was located unoccupied the next day at an apartment complex located at 301 W. Little York.

Police said the suspects’ descriptions are as follows:

Suspect #1: Hispanic male wearing a dark-colored shirt and dark-colored shorts. He was the one that stabbed the suspect, HPD said.

Suspect #2: Black male wearing a dark-colored shirt and dark-colored shorts.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly at (713) 222-TIPS (8477) and submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.