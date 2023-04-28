Career criminal was arrested at the scene, jailed, then came back to the location the next day

It’s another story in the pile of crimes that have popped up since bond reform in Harris County has allowed non-violent offenders to be released without a cash bond.

Tremayne Ellis Wright, 54, who has a lengthy and sometimes violent criminal history in Harris County, received a $1,500 Personal Recognizance type bond, which allowed him to leave custody within hours, and with no money down.

Wright was charged with a misdemeanor for burglary of a coin-operated machine, on this particular occasion.

But that machine is also Lee Gurley’s business. Gurley said that his camera caught Wright on camera not only Monday, the day Wright was arrested, but also on the next day.

“This guy robbed me Monday morning, went to jail, and Tuesday morning robbed me again,” Gurley said, although technically this sort of crime is a burglary, not a robbery.

“We asked for a $5,000 bond. We don’t set bonds, judges do. That’s bond reform. No cash bond for non-violent offenses,” Public Affairs for the Harris County D.A.’s Office John Donnelly said.

Wright has not been charged with the Tuesday burglary at Gurley’s ice vending kiosk, but Wright was in jail Thursday night.

On Wednesday, a home burglary was committed, and Wright is charged with that crime.

This time, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office is asking for no bond. Home Burglary is a felony.