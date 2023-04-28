81º

1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on service road of N. Beltway 8

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A person has been pronounced dead after a multi-vehicle crash on a feeder road in northeast Houston.

According to Houston police, the crash took place at around 3:20 p.m. in the 6100 block of the N. Sam Houston Pkwy E. service road.

Police have not said what caused the crash, and have yet to identify the victim.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

