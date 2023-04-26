Teen carhop at Humble Sonic Drive-In arrested after assaulting customers complaining about wrong order

HUMBLE, Texas – A teen carhop at a Sonic Drive-In located in Humble was arrested after assaulting a woman and her daughter who complained about a wrong order Tuesday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said.

Deputy constables responded to reports of an assault at the fast-food restaurant located at 3806 Atascocita Rd. Upon arriving, authorities detained the employee.

According to Precinct 4, a customer complained to the carhop that their order was incorrect. The teen threw a drink and then assaulted the customer. When the customer’s daughter attempted to intervene, she was also assaulted by the employee.

The teen was charged with assault, booked into the Harris County Juvenile Center, and later released to a parent.