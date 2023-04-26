Mother chased Polk County man who allegedly tried to meet teenage daughter after contacting her online

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – A Polk County man is facing charges after authorities said he tried to meet a 15-year-old girl he had been communicating with online.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Wayne Lacy, 34, is charged with online solicitation of a minor.

The sheriff’s office said they responded to a call for service on Monday where it was alleged that Lacy had been using Facebook and text messages to contact a 15-year-old girl.

Lacy allegedly drove to the girl’s home in the Cleveland area where the mother of the girl began chasing him in her vehicle, leaving Liberty County on Highway 59 N and into San Jacinto County.

When the mother returned home, she called the sheriff’s office to report the alleged incident.

Investigators worked to gather more information from the girl’s cell phone and said enough probable cause was present to obtain a warrant on Lacy.

After the warrant was signed, investigators went to a shop believed to be owned by Lacy in Livingston. He was arrested and taken to the Liberty County Jail.

Investigators are continuing to gather more information about this incident.