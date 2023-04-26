Man killed after firing multiple rounds at officers during hourslong SWAT standoff at Missouri City home

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A man was killed during a SWAT situation in Missouri City on Wednesday.

The Missouri City Police Department received a call from dispatch around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday due to an armed person in the front yard of a home, located in the 3800 block of Pecan Valley Drive.

Officers said when they spoke to the man, “he made statements that he wanted officers to harm him.”

East Fort Bend County SWAT and crisis negotiators arrived at the scene and were negotiating with the man. At approximately 4:45 a.m., police said they tried to resolve the situation without using lethal force.

Authorities said the man fired multiple rounds at police, and they shot him. He received medical care, but later died at the scene.

The Texas Rangers will handle the investigation since officers were involved in the shooting. The Fort Bend District Attorney’s Office also assisted with the investigation.