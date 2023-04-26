Man dead in shooting at N. Harris County apartment complex, deputies locate possible suspect

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man is dead after a shooting at a north Harris County apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, there is a heavy police presence in the 2800 block of Hirschfield Rd. Deputy constables have located a possible suspect in the shooting and have set up a perimeter. The suspect is not yet in custody.

Earlier, the agency tweeted they were responding to a major rollover crash at the location where one of the victims possibly had a gunshot wound.