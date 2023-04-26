150 families being forced into homelessness due to HHA contract termination, property manager says

HOUSTON – The Houston Housing Authority is responding to allegations made by residents at a Yellowstone area apartment complex that it’s trying to force about 150 families into homelessness by ending a contract that provides subsidies for low-income tenants.

KPRC first told you about the HHA ending a contract with the Southlawn Palms apartments last Friday.

While property management says there was no legitimate reason to terminate the contract and suggests ‘corruption,’ KPRC 2 was given what HHA says is proof that the conditions in many of the units have a history of being unlivable.

HHA provided what it says are findings from an annual inspection report from last October before the contract was not renewed.

The report shows many units failed the initial inspection, but most of those ended up passing on follow-up inspections one or two days later.

However, HHA says the upkeep has consistently been inconsistent for years.

HHA officials say they want residents who have been impacted to know there are other options, none of which include homelessness.

”This is about rights,” said Houston Housing Authority CEO, David A. Northern Sr.

He says he wants to set the record straight regarding the affected tenants living at the Southlawn Palms Apartments Complex on Scott Street.

There were 150 units that received HHA subsidies before HHA ended its contract with the property in January.

”All we’re saying, all we’re saying is that we’re not in partnership with a mass contract with the landlord,” Northern said.

He says the affected residents still qualify for Housing Choice Vouchers that can be used if their unit can pass inspection, or elsewhere if it can’t.

”This is a Housing Choice Voucher program so we’re giving the tenants a choice if they want to stay, they can stay. If they want to move on, they can move on and find another property.”

On Friday, Southlawn Palms property management said it would be forced to evict previously rent-subsidized tenants who can’t pay the full market rent by May 1, but Northern says those tenants are protected from eviction under federal law, subsidy or not.

”They can’t be evicted for up to a year,” Northern said.

“Even if they only pay their portion, and the unit does not qualify for a subsidy?” KPRC 2′s Deven Clarke asked.

“Yes,” Northern responded.

For low-income residents who do want to leave but may have issues with previous evictions, bad credit or can’t pass a background check for a list of other reasons, Northern says the HHA owns four other properties in better condition than Southlawn Palms that tenants can be moved into right now as they get ready to transition into a more permanent arrangement.

”Our tenants deserve a choice and deserve to live in safe and sanitary housing,” Northern said.

Northern adds that HHA is already working with 100 out of the 150 affected tenants to help them navigate the choice voucher program.

Anyone needing more information can email Southlawn@housingforhouston.com or call 713-260-0316.