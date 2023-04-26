69º

Driver crashes into several live power poles, toppling lines in southwest Houston

Westbound lanes of Alief Clodine are shut down as crews clear off the toppled power lines

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Power lines toppled near Alief Clodine (KPRC)

Deputies are investigating after a driver struck several live power poles, causing them to topple across the street in southwest Houston Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the driver was on Alief Clodine and Howell-Sugar Land Roads when at some point the vehicle collided with the poles.

That driver is said to be in good condition after he was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Crews with CenterPoint are at the scene quickly cleaning up the lines. Authorities have no timeline for when it’ll be finished, as of this writing.

The eastbound lanes on Alief Clodine are currently open; however, westbound lanes remain shut down at this time.

No outages were immediately reported by CenterPoint in that area.

