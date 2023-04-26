12-year-old boy with diabetes is missing; Texas EquuSearch joins effort to find him

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – Texas EquuSearch and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy with diabetes.

Connor Simpson was last seen on Tuesday close to the 2900 block of 23rd Street in Dickinson, Texas, according to Texas EquuSearch.

Police did not know what direction he was headed in. It is unknown what clothes he was wearing. Simpson is 5′7″ and weighs 160 pounds. He also has blond hair and blue eyes.

Simpson is insulin dependent and has to take medication every day.

If anyone has seen Connor or knows where he is, please contact the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 766-2300 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.