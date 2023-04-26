79º

LIVE

Local News

12-year-old boy with diabetes is missing; Texas EquuSearch joins effort to find him

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Galveston County, missing, Texas EquuSearch
Authorities are looking for 12-year-old Connor Simpson. (Texas EquuSearch)

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – Texas EquuSearch and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy with diabetes.

Connor Simpson was last seen on Tuesday close to the 2900 block of 23rd Street in Dickinson, Texas, according to Texas EquuSearch.

Police did not know what direction he was headed in. It is unknown what clothes he was wearing. Simpson is 5′7″ and weighs 160 pounds. He also has blond hair and blue eyes.

Simpson is insulin dependent and has to take medication every day.

If anyone has seen Connor or knows where he is, please contact the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 766-2300 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email