Suspect admits to drinking alcohol, taking pills before crash that killed man leaving Taylor Swift concert

HOUSTON – Charges may be upgraded against the suspected drunk driver accused of hitting and killing a Katy man who was on his way home from the Taylor Swift concert Friday night.

Alan Hayes, 34, went before a judge Monday morning.

Assistant Harris County District Attorney Kelly Marshall, the prosecutor in the case, said while some of Hayes’ statements are inconsistent, he admitted to taking two yellow pills that he claims were prescribed to him for pain. Prosecutors are still waiting to see exactly what was in his system, as a blood sample collected from Hayes has not yet been tested.

A judge set his bond at $70,000 for failure to stop and render aid and raised his bond for the DWI charge to $50,000 from $20,000.

Jacob Lewis, 20, was pushing his sister’s car after it broke down on the Southwest Freeway while they were on their way home from the Taylor Swift concert. Moments later, police said Hayes rear-ended the car, killing Lewis.

Hayes stopped and helped Lewis’ sister pull him from under the driver’s side tire and then got in his car and left.

Marshall said Hayes admitted to being scared as the reason why he fled the scene. Marshall added that while Hayes initially claimed he didn’t have any alcohol to drink, he later admitted to having one drink, then said he had two drinks and also claimed he’d taken prescription medication.

“We’re talking about drugs in this incident. There is the allegation that he did have drugs or alcohol in his system. So, drug charges are something that we really have to pay close attention to, especially when it comes to bond conditions and whether he’s going to follow them,” Marshall said.

Hayes was out on bond for a drug charge out of Montgomery County at the time of the deadly crash.