Sugar Land Animal Services partially reopens after positive distemper case forces closure

The Sugar Land Animal Shelter partially reopened this week after taking in a dog who tested positive for distemper.

The Barksburg section, where dogs are sheltered, is now open. Whiskerville, where cats are located, remains closed, according to shelter officials.

The shelter was closed on April 8 after a dog tested positive for distemper when officials took it in. The shelter’s veterinarian, Dr. Carolyn Bender, recommended the closure to minimize exposure to the animals.

“The measures we implemented were effective and prevented the spread of this dangerous disease,” said Director of Environmental and Neighborhood Services Dawn Steph. “We would like to thank the city employees and public who have helped us through donations, fostering and off-site volunteering to make the quarantine run as smoothly as possible. We have learned a great deal, and while we hope to avoid future cases of positive disease, this experience has proven that we are able to effectively and safely care for our city’s animals.”

Residents who are interested in adopting cats can visit PetSmart in First Colony Mall on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 3-5 p.m.