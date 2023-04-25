Lost service dog found at west Houston park; search underway for owner

HARRIS COUNTY – Harris County Public Health - Veterinary Public Health is searching for the owner of a lost service dog who was found at George Bush Park.

The 2-year-old German Shepherd, whose name is unknown, was described as playful and sweet.

“This is a sweet, loving adoptable homey dog,” said Dr. Max Vigilant, Interim Director of Veterinary Public Health at Harris County Public Health. “You ask her to sit, she sits. You ask her to roll over, she does the same thing. Someone had this dog. We’re trying to locate that individual.”

The owner of the dog has not been found, but the county is hoping the owner will come forward before the pup is put up for adoption Wednesday afternoon. Harris County said it only keeps strays for three days before putting them up for adoption.

Anyone with information about the owner of the pup is asked to call the Harris County Pets Resource Center at 281-999-3191.

Lost service dog (KPRC)