If you love eating fried food, you may be depressed, research shows

HOUSTON – French fries are known as a comfort food for many. Children love them, adults love them -- even some of your pets will scoop them off the floor. But, according to a new research, the fried potatoes may have a negative impact on your mental health, CNN reports.

A research team in Hangzhou, China reported those who consumed fried foods, especially fried potatoes, were linked with a 12% higher risk of anxiety and 7% higher risk of depression than people who didn’t eat fried foods.

The link was more noticeable among young men and younger consumers, according to the report.

Approximately 140,728 people were evaluated over 11.3 years. After excluding participants diagnosed with depression within the first two years, a total of 8,294 cases of anxiety and 12,735 cases of depression were found in those that consumed fried food, while specifically fried potatoes were found to have a 2% increase in risk of depression over fried white meat, CNN reported.

[Read the full article here.]