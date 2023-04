HOUSTON – A search was launched for a missing Missouri City man who was last seen leaving his residence on April 21, according to the police department.

Ricky McIntyre, 57, was seen leaving in a 2006 maroon Toyota 4-Runner, bearing license plate CGL6605, possibly traveling to the Bissonnet Street area in Houston, the release stated.

Anyone with information on McIntyre’s whereabouts is asked to call the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700.