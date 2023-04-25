GEISHA canned shrimp recalled due to possible contamination

The GEISHA Medium Shrimp is packaged in a 4oz. metal can, with UPC 071140003909 (Listed on the back of the label).

HOUSTON – A New York-based company has issued a voluntary recall of its canned shrimp due to possible contamination with clostridium botulinum, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Kawasho Foods USA Inc. expanded its Feb. 26 voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution over concerns that there was a possibility that the product was under processed, which could have led to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens.

The GEISHA Medium Shrimp was packaged in a 4 oz metal can, with UPC 071140003909 (Listed on the back of the label). The recall only applies to this specific product.

The product was distributed to retailers nationwide from December 2022 to April.

Consumers are asked to not use or consume the product, even if it does not look or smell spoiled. According to the FDA, no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this product.

Consumers are asked to return to place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with question regarding the recall, call 224-278-9935 (Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST) or via email at info@geishabrand.com.