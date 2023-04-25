Boil water notice issued for some residents of Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A boil water notice was issued for residents in Montgomery County Municipal Utility District (MUD) 164 because some of the wells needed unexpected repairs, said H20 Innovation, a water utility company.

The area impacted is near Gulf Coast Road and FM 3083 in Montgomery County.

This map shows the area under a boil water notice. (Texas Commission on Environmental Equality)

Under this boil water notice, people in this area should boil their water used for drinking, washing hands/face and brushing teeth. Water used for ice or that is consumed in other ways should also be boiled.

“Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions,” H20 Innovation said.

The water should be warmed until it reaches a rigorous boil and boiled for about two minutes. People may also purchase water bottles to use during this notice.

Officials said they will inform residents when the boil water notice is lifted. Montgomery County MUD 164 is working to finish construction soon.

If anyone has questions, they can call Natalia Espitia at H2o Innovation at (281) 355-1312.

“We ask you to please limit water usage to the main necessities until further notice. We thank you for your patience and understanding at this time,” the utility company said.