10 most popular baby names in Texas for 2023 released

HOUSTON – Did your baby’s name make the list? Names.org released the Most Popular Baby Names in Texas for 2023.

The 10 boy and girl names listed were based on Social Security Administration data on births and user interest on its website.

According to the release, for boys, Liam ranks No. 1 followed by Noah and Mateo. Levi is a new name in the top 10 for 2023.

Five of Texas’ top 10 boy’s names are also on the national top 10 list. The five names unique to Texas are Mateo, Sebastian, Santiago, Levi, and Daniel.

For girls, Olivia, Camila, and Emma top the list, the release stated. Luna was listed as a new name in the top 10 this year.

Nine of Texas top 10 girl’s names were also on the national list. The one name unique to Texas was Camila.

10 Most Popular Names for Boys in Texas in 2023:

Liam

Noah

Mateo

Elijah

Sebastian

Oliver

Santiago

Levi

Daniel

Benjamin

10 Most Popular Names for Girls in Texas in 2023:

Olivia

Camila

Emma

Isabella

Mia

Amelia

Sophia

Ava

Charlotte

Luna

Click here to view the full report to see the top 50 names.