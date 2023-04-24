67º

Man barricaded inside home in north Houston; 4 Katy ISD schools placed under ‘Secure the Building’ mode

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Officials are closely monitoring a scene where they say an armed man is currently barricaded inside a residence in north Houston.

Authorities say the SWAT situation is taking place on Grenfell Lane near the Hardy Toll Road.

Officers do believe the man is alone inside the residence.

Additionally, school officials stated that four nearby Katy ISD campuses were placed on ‘Secure the Building’ mode, which is NOT a lockdown.

“A lockdown is when there is an imminent threat inside the building. In a “secure the building” mode, all doors are locked at the campus and no one can come in or out, until the mode is lifted,” a memo from the school explained.

The schools impacted were Taylor High School, Nottingham Elementary School, West Memorial Junior High and West Memorial Elementary School.

All schools, except Taylor High School, have since lifted the call.

School officials sent the following message out to parents:

“There were four campuses on “Secure the Building” mode today, due to Harris County Sheriff’s Office pursuing a suspect near some of our schools. This was not a lockdown. A lockdown is when there is an imminent threat inside the building. In a “secure the building” mode, all doors are locked at the campus and no one can come in or out, until the mode is lifted.”

KPRC 2 crews are heading to the scene.

