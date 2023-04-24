Argument between 2 men on METRO bus leads to deadly shooting on Houston’s south side

An argument on a METRO bus led to the deadly shooting of a man on Houston’s south side Monday, the Houston Police Department said.

HPD, the METRO Police Department and the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 7400 block of Scott at around 12:15 a.m.

Units located a man with multiple gunshot wounds and the man was transported to a nearby trauma center, where police said he died from his injuries.

According to investigators, two men got into an argument, which grew violent on the bus. The bus driver threw both men off the bus and the suspect pulled out a pistol, discharged it twice and struck the victim. The shooter then fled the scene, officers said.

The bus driver had a medical episode sometime after the shooting and was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Investigators said they will be accessing the cameras that are on the bus.