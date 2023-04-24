15-year-old charged with murder in connection to 2022 southwest Houston shooting

HOUSTON – A 15-year-old was charged with murder in connection to a 2022 fatal shooting, the Houston Police Department said on Monday.

Patrick Johnson Jr., 18, was killed in southwest Houston at 9550 Deering Drive on Aug. 7, 2022.

The suspect is a male 15-year-old, who was in custody for a different charge. Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities were informed of his new charge.

In 2022, police were called in regard to a shooting at an apartment complex, and they discovered Jackson was unresponsive on a sidewalk inside the property. The teenager had been shot several times. Paramedics later made it to the scene and pronounced Jackson dead.

Houston Police Department detectives said they later discovered that an argument possibly happened between Jackson and another male suspect. The suspect shot Jackson and then left the area, according to authorities.

Detectives said they later learned a juvenile male was the suspect. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office was informed of the case, and a suspect was charged.