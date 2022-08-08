79º

18-year-old dies after being shot multiple times at apartment complex in SW Houston, police say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON, Texas – An 18-year-old man was pronounced dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Houston Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

Houston police say the shooting happened around 2:06 p.m. in the 9500 block of Deering Drive near Country Creek.

Investigators at the scene say the victim was shot multiple times as he stood in a courtyard of the property.

Police say the victim did not live at the residence and it is unclear exactly why he was there at the time.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was described only as a Black 18-year-old male.

