GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman from the Dallas area.

Barbara McDaniel, 72, was last seen in the 6000 block of Garden Oak Place in the city of Grand Prairie at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue jean pants.

If you have seen her, you are urged to call Grand Prairie police at 972-237-8700.