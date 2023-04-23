Naked man found on tarmac at Bush Intercontinental Airport

Law Enforcement investment is a part of the Harris County Bonds package before voters in November.

HOUSTON – A naked man was found near a ramp at a gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Saturday.

According to an airport spokesperson, the man was spotted at approximately 9:15 p.m. near the ramp at Gate E7 by airline crews. Houston police said the man was found facedown on the tarmac by the gate.

Airport operations officials, Houston Police, and the Houston Fire Department responded to the scene and found the man coming in and out of consciousness.

The man was transported to Kingwood Medical Center and an investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the incident, the spokesperson said.