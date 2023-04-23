Community activists call for video to be released in Greenspoint FBI raid shooting

HOUSTON – Community activist Quanell X will be holding a news conference Sunday to call on authorities to release videos tied to a fatal shooting which occurred during an operation to rescue several migrants who were allegedly being held hostage in the Greenspoint area last month.

The news conference will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday.

According to a flyer sent out about the news conference, Alberto Montes II is the person who died in the shooting. Montes is one of two suspects in the incident. The second suspect, identified by authorities as Josiah Lamarion Jackson, 17, was arrested at the scene. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping, according to court documents.

The FBI released a statement Sunday saying another person was arrested in the incident.

“Another juvenile was arrested on April 14th in connection to the March 23rd FBI hostage rescue operation. FBI Houston and HCSO arrested him. He is in the Harris County jail and charged with 3 counts of aggravated kidnapping by the Harris County DA’s Office,” the statement read. “Regarding the agent-involved shooting investigation, it remains an ongoing matter and therefore we cannot provide any further details at this time.”

