16-year-old girl missing from Oak Ridge North

OAK RIDGE NORTH, Texas – Texas DPS has issued an endangered missing person’s alert for a teenager from Oak Ridge North in Montgomery County.

According to the alert, Miriam Fabrick, 16, was last seen in the 26500 block of Jules Court at 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The alert said Fabrick has intellectual disabilities.

The alert said she wears glasses and braces on her teeth with pink rubber bands. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt, shorts, and black clog shoes.

If you have seen her, you are urged to call Oak Ridge North police at 281-292-4762.