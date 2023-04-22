Woman accused of stomping, kicking child’s head in Spring

SPRING, Texas – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said deputies have arrested a woman who is accused of injuring a child in Spring.

According to the constable’s office, on April 19, deputies responded to the 4800 block of Aquagate Dr. for a welfare check on a child.

When they arrived, deputies were told the child had physical injuries. As they investigated, they learned Alexis Jackson, 30, had allegedly kicked and stomped the child’s head, causing visible injuries.

The child was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation. Child Protective Services was also contacted.

Jackson was arrested and charged with injury to a child. Her bond was set at $20,000.