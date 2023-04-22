74º

LIVE

Local News

2 hospitalized after shooting, stabbing in S. Houston

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: shooting, stabbing, crime, Houston
Shooting, stabbing incident in south Houston (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are at the scene of a shooting and a stabbing in south Houston.

The incident happened in the 11700 block of Mosscrest. Police said one man has been taken to the hospital with a stab wound while another has been transported with a gunshot wound.

Police said the initial investigation indicates this was a family disturbance.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email