2 hospitalized after shooting, stabbing in S. Houston

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are at the scene of a shooting and a stabbing in south Houston.

Southeast officers are at 11700 Mosscrest. One adult male transported with a stab wound and a second male with a gunshot wound. Initial investigation shows a family disturbance. 202 pic.twitter.com/nJdLhqDo7d — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 22, 2023

The incident happened in the 11700 block of Mosscrest. Police said one man has been taken to the hospital with a stab wound while another has been transported with a gunshot wound.

Police said the initial investigation indicates this was a family disturbance.