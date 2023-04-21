PHOTOS: Storms bring orange skies, hail, lightning as they move through Central Texas

The storms moving through the Houston area Thursday night came earlier to Central Texas.
Residents around San Antonio shared photos of the sky with the storms in the background leading to an orange sunset.
Others had to deal with the problem of hail, some of which was large.
WAMII
Hail that came down was intense.
WAMII
Ice right by the door, took shelter when it came thru; it sounded like baseballs and this is just at my front door.
There was also multiple photos of cloud-to-ground lightning as the storms moved through the area.
AJ Touchstone
4/20/2023 Thunderstorm, looking Northwest at 7:20 PM
Christie P
Castroville missed it again but what a view!
