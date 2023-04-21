69º

PHOTOS: Storms bring orange skies, hail, lightning as they move through Central Texas

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Hail, severe weather, storms, Texas
Storm moving south at dusk near Boerne, Texas (Socko)

The storms moving through the Houston area Thursday night came earlier to Central Texas.

Residents around San Antonio shared photos of the sky with the storms in the background leading to an orange sunset.

SkyWatcher (Oscar)

Hello, orange thunderstorm sunset cloud.

0
San Antonio

Others had to deal with the problem of hail, some of which was large.

WAMII

Hail that came down was intense.

0
San Antonio
WAMII

Ice right by the door, took shelter when it came thru; it sounded like baseballs and this is just at my front door.

0
San Antonio

There was also multiple photos of cloud-to-ground lightning as the storms moved through the area.

AJ Touchstone

4/20/2023 Thunderstorm, looking Northwest at 7:20 PM

0
San Antonio
Christie P

Castroville missed it again but what a view!

0
San Antonio
jacob.eagles

So nice..!! ⚡️⚡️🙌🏼🙌🏼⛈️

0
San Antonio

