Drive-by shooting in Sugar Land area carried with air pellets shatters window, neighbors say

A drive-by shooting in a Sugar Land area neighborhood has people in the community on the lookout and swirling with questions.

Apparently, the shooter didn’t use a traditional firearm, but the victims say the gun that was used was powerful enough to cause property damage.

Instead of bullets and a handgun, the victims, in this case, believe the perps used an airsoft or bb gun and tiny plastic pellets.

Harris Siddiqui discovered one of his family vehicles, a white Acura SUV was shot up. He says it happened right outside their house in the Village of Oak Lake neighborhood around 9 o’clock Tuesday night.

”This one [driver side window] here, we just replaced, and clearly you can see nothing was taken. So it wasn’t a robbery of any type… just going around shooting,” Siddiqui said.

Siddiqui’s neighbor gave us his home surveillance footage they say shows someone driving by in what seems to be a small silver-colored sedan, blasting off rounds and never stopping.

”We didn’t actually catch it until the following morning. So generally, we have cars passing by. But after dropping my daughter off at the high school, I was parking the car, and that’s when I noticed the window was shattered,” he said. “We did find pellets all around laying in the neighborhood. We were basically able to confirm they had gone around multiple streets shooting.”

He’s not sure whether the act was a random prank or if there was a more serious motive, but he does have a message for whoever did it.

“Around that time, you’ll see kids riding bikes out here, kids playing soccer out here, folks’ kind of walking their dogs. This could’ve been a much worse outcome,” he said.

KPRC 2 Legal Analyst, Brian Wice says even though it may have been a plastic pellet that shattered the window, whoever did it could potentially face a criminal mischief charge.