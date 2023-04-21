74º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

David Temple, who was convicted twice of murdering pregnant wife, expected to be sentenced this week

Bill Barajas, Reporter

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: David Temple, Belinda Temple

The high-profile David Temple case rested Thursday after jurors heard from the son of David and Belinda Temple.

Evan Temple, who was just 3 years old at the time of his mother’s death said he had no real memory of his mother but spoke openly on the witness stand about the relationship with his father.

Evan added that he did not agree with David Temple’s conviction and did not believe his father killed his mother.

Temple is accused of killing his pregnant wife, Belinda, in 1999. He was placed on trial and found to be convicted twice in the case.

Closing arguments in the sentencing trial will be heard Friday.

SEE ALSO: David Temple, former Alief football coach twice convicted of murdering pregnant wife, to learn punishment

David Temple found guilty twice in wife’s murder, loses appeal

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Reporter, proud Houstonian, U of H alumni, and lover of all the hometown sport teams.

email

facebook

twitter

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter