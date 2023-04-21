David Temple, who was convicted twice of murdering pregnant wife, expected to be sentenced this week

The high-profile David Temple case rested Thursday after jurors heard from the son of David and Belinda Temple.

Evan Temple, who was just 3 years old at the time of his mother’s death said he had no real memory of his mother but spoke openly on the witness stand about the relationship with his father.

Evan added that he did not agree with David Temple’s conviction and did not believe his father killed his mother.

Temple is accused of killing his pregnant wife, Belinda, in 1999. He was placed on trial and found to be convicted twice in the case.

Closing arguments in the sentencing trial will be heard Friday.

