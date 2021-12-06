David Temple appears in court Monday

HOUSTON – A man found guilty twice in the death of his wife and unborn baby appeared before a judge again Monday morning.

Last month, David Temple lost an appeal stemming from a mistrial declared during the punishment phase of his 2019 trial. The judge declared the mistrial after jurors informed the court they were deadlocked and could not reach a decision.

On Monday, Temple entered the courtroom with a chain link belt tethered and locked around his waist, securing his handcuffs. He was wearing an orange jumpsuit and his hair was pulled back in a ponytail, a stark difference from the buzz cut sported by the former Alief Hastings High School coach. Prosecutors said he was having an affair with a young teacher at the school, whom he married after his wife was killed.

Monday’s appearance was to decide the date for Temple’s sentencing trial but the judge announced that the person who usually handles scheduling is off on a much-needed vacation, therefore the judge will set the date sometime next week.

In the new trial, the jury will sentence Temple, who lost his appeal two weeks ago.

Jan. 11 will mark 23 years since Belinda Temple, who was eight months pregnant, was murdered in her Katy home in 1999.

David Temple was convicted of the murder in 2007 and sentenced to life in prison. In 2016, that conviction was overturned after his legal team successfully argued the original prosecutors in the case withheld evidence. Temple was retried in 2019 and again found guilty.

After the unsuccessful appeal, he should now learn his fate.