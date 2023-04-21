Beyonce’s BeyGOOD Foundation offering $10K grants to small businesses, entrepreneurs facing financial hardships

FILE - Beyonc appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

HOUSTON – Beyonce’s BeyGOOD Foundation is, once again, doing its part to help support small businesses impacted by economic inequalities.

In 2020, the Houston native introduced the Black Parade Route as an initiative to help 900 Black-owned small businesses globally that were challenged by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the foundation has partnered with the National Minority Supplier Development Council to continue to support entrepreneurs and small business owners facing financial hardships due to economic challenges. Qualifying applicants can apply for the $10,000 grants here.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has committed $1 million toward the following: