$5K reward offered: Suspects accused of stealing guns, firing off rounds inside Missouri City pawn shop

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is seeking information leading to the arrest of two men accused of stealing guns at a Missouri City pawn shop on April 11.

The robbery occurred at River City Pawn Shop in the 1900 block of Texas Parkway.

Officials with ATF said two men walked inside the pawn shop and stole approximately five guns.

One of the suspects fired several rounds at store employees, according to officials. One of the employees reportedly returned fire at the suspects, however, neither the employees nor the suspects were hit.

Both men fled the scene before authorities arrived.

Officials said one suspect wore a distinctive black NASA hoodie with white writing on the right sleeve and fluorescent gloves. The other wore red sneakers. Both were carrying bright orange drawstring backpacks.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s ReportIt app.