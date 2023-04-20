Crash involving 18-wheeler leaves at least 1 person dead on I-45 North frontage road

At least one person is dead after a crash involving an 18-wheeler on I-45 north Thursday morning, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash was reported on the frontage road between Richey Road and FM 1960.
Details of the crash are unknown at this time.
Sky 2 was over the crash scene and showed the 18-wheeler was carrying a large crane.
The frontage road will be closed as investigators process the scene.
No additional information was available.
Please avoid the I-45 northbound service road between Richey and FM1960. The service rd will be closed while investigators process a fatal crash. Please pray for the families involved. @HCSOTexas @HCSO_PSSB @TxDOTHouston pic.twitter.com/lbyWgzj4jr— HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division (@HCSO_VCD) April 20, 2023