Crash involving 18-wheeler leaves at least 1 person dead on I-45 North frontage road

Crash involving 18-wheeler leaves at least 1 person dead in north Harris County

At least one person is dead after a crash involving an 18-wheeler on I-45 north Thursday morning, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported on the frontage road between Richey Road and FM 1960.

Details of the crash are unknown at this time.

Sky 2 was over the crash scene and showed the 18-wheeler was carrying a large crane.

The frontage road will be closed as investigators process the scene.

No additional information was available.