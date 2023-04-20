Authorities extricate woman from vehicle after crash involving big rig in northeast Houston

HOUSTON – A woman had to be extricated from a vehicle after a crash involving a big rig in northeast Houston Thursday, the Houston Police Department said.

HPD and emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a crash in the 6000 block of Homestead.

Police arrived and located a sedan that struck a big rig hauling gravel at a high rate of speed. The driver of the sedan was trapped inside the car, officers said.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to cut the woman from the wreckage. Officers said she was transported to a nearby trauma center, where they await updates on her condition.

According to investigators, the 18-wheeler was making a U-turn while a sedan was traveling in the area at a high rate of speed. HPD is working to determine who the at-fault driver was.