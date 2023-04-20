77º

ADORABLE VIDEO: Mama duck, her duckling brood waddle to safety with the help of Webster police officer

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

A Webster police officer saved a mother duck and her ducklings from oncoming traffic, directing the animals through a blocked-off area to dramatic cute effect.

WEBSTER, Texas – An officer in Webster helped a mother duck and her ducklings cross a roadway on Thursday to dramatic cute effect.

Webster wrote on its Instagram account, “Some good news to brighten your Thursday: Officer Brooks stops traffic on El Camino Real for a mama duck and her ducklings to cross the street safely! 🦆 We extend our gratitude to our Webster PD for lending a helping hand to our wildlife companions. ❤️Like our feathered friends, let’s sprint toward the finish line and end this week strong, Webster!”

The officer is seen escorting the ducks across the blocked roadway and ushering them to safety in a grassy area nearby.

