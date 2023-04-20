74º

15-year-old girl in custody after leading Pct. 4 deputies on chase in stolen vehicle in NW Harris Co.

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Harris County, Precinct 4, Chase, Crime
Pursuit ends on Northwest Freeway (Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 15-year-old girl has been apprehended after the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said she led deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

The constable’s office posted on Facebook at 6:47 p.m. that deputies were pursuing the evading stolen vehicle in the 10400 block of Jones Road.

The post said the driver refused to stop and continued on FM 1960. The driver continued evading and eventually got onto westbound U.S. 290.

Deputies were able to stop the vehicle in the 25200 block of the Northwest Freeway where the driver was taken into custody and identified as a 15-year-old girl.

