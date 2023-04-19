Screen time can promote creativity, learning and problem-solving in toddlers: UH study

HOUSTON – A study out of the University of Houston showed screen time for toddlers under three years old watching age-appropriate apps, along with parents’ engagement can promote creativity, learning, and problem-solving.

“I think the world we’re living in we’re surrounded by technology. Right? Everywhere you go,” said mother Viviana Mendoza.

It’s a sign of the times.

Mendoza allows her daughters, 6-year-old Sophia and 1-year-old Chloe, to have screen time.

“I think it is important that we introduce them and now even my 6-year-old, she’s in 1st grade, most of her lesson is through technology, through an iPad,” said Mendoza.

For years, parents have been told technology is unhealthy for children.

The American Academy of Pediatrics previously recommended no more than two hours of screen time a day for children and absolutely no screen time for those under two. But even that has changed.

How extended screen time can affect a child’s vision and ways to encourage a ‘screen staycation’ this summer

“You have to keep in mind that technology is here to stay. It’s not going away,” said graduate student and co-author Hechmi Kilani.

That’s why Distinguished Professor of Psychology Elena Grigorenko, along with graduate students at UH led a study focused on how it impacts toddlers.

Over five weeks, they watched a 2-year-old boy they named Ryan using a tablet navigating educational apps, and sitting beside his caregiver.

“We had to work in pairs, look at that footage and carefully pay attention to every single little behavior, like his affects, when the caregiver talks, when he, you know, swipes, when he taps,” said Kilani.

They said when it looked like Ryan was bored or distracted, he was actually “mind-wandering.”

Physical, mental health tips for kids of every age

“What was happening up here was that his mind was wandering away from the problem, giving him a moment to solve it and then come back and be able to learn,” said graduate student and co-author Melissa Razo.

“He started exploring more and taking initiative and working by himself more and not really listening, not really seeking out the caregiver because he became more proficient and more curious and that curiosity is really important because that’s the right for him to learn,” said Kilani.

The study also stressed the importance of engagement with a parent, sibling, or caregiver.

“While the caregiver did not give him actual instructions on how to play a game or how to navigate between apps, the caregiver did give him encouragement and praise when he was able to do something and asked him questions that encouraged his exploration,” said Razo.

“I am relieved because I feel like there is a lot of shame towards that and that’s one of the things I disagree with.” Mendoza.

For parents like Mendoza, she’ll take advantage of the benefits of technology, but keep a balance in their daily lives.

“I do feel strongly about a balance because we still need to learn how to write and figure out how to maneuver in the world without technology,” said Mendoza.

The American Academy of Pediatrics encourages parents to limit screen time, encourage regular playtime, specifically outdoors, and get involved.

They also said parents should be aware of what apps their kids are on.

More than 80,000 are labeled educational.

Organizations like Common Sense Media review age-appropriate apps, movies, and games.