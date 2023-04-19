Man killed, woman injured in shooting outside Fort Bend ISD school in SW Houston

A man has been pronounced dead and a woman has been injured after a shooting took place outside of a school in southwest Houston on Tuesday.

According to authorities, the shooting took place outside of the Ridgemont Elementary School on Raven Ridge Drive and Cooper Ridge Lane.

Houston police said a man was shot and killed at that scene at around 8:30 p.m.

The motive of the shooting is unknown, however, police say they do not believe it had anything to do with the school itself or any students of the school.