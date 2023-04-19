69º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man killed, woman injured in shooting outside Fort Bend ISD school in SW Houston

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: gun violence, Shooting, Houston crimes, Fort Bend ISD

A man has been pronounced dead and a woman has been injured after a shooting took place outside of a school in southwest Houston on Tuesday.

According to authorities, the shooting took place outside of the Ridgemont Elementary School on Raven Ridge Drive and Cooper Ridge Lane.

Houston police said a man was shot and killed at that scene at around 8:30 p.m.

The motive of the shooting is unknown, however, police say they do not believe it had anything to do with the school itself or any students of the school.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter