In your cat mom or dad era? Houston Humane Society offering $13 pet adoption special in honor of Taylor Swift’s concerts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MARCH 31: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at AT&T Stadium on March 31, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

HOUSTON – The Houston Humane Society is offering a $13 cat adoption special in honor of Taylor Swift’s concerts this weekend in the city.

HHS is doing this because the global star loves cats, and 13 is her lucky number.

Many people have recently surrendered kittens to HHS, and the organization is hoping Houstonians will adopt some of these sweet felines.

This is a photo of Orion. (Houston Humane Society)

The last day for this adoption special is Sunday, and only cats that have been at the shelter for more than 30 days can be adopted for this small price. The Houston Humane Society has helped animals for more than 60 years. In 2021, the organization helped 3,000 animals find loving families.

Below you can see photos of some of the cats that are up for adoption.

This is a picture of Coco. (Houston Humane Society)

This is a picture of Sassy. (Houston Humane Society)