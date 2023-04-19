67º

2 motorcyclists driving recklessly lead police on hourlong high-speed chase throughout Houston

Authorities said one of the suspects stopped to get gas during the chase

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Two motorcyclists accused of driving recklessly throughout Houston led officers on a high-speed chase Wednesday, the Houston Police Department said.

HPD units observed the two motorcycles going southbound on the North Freeway at around 12:30 a.m.

Officers said when they attempted to stop the motorcycles, a pursuit ensued. Both motorcyclists led police on a pursuit before they split and went in separate directions.

According to HPD, one motorcyclist pulled over and gave up near Katy Freeway and Bingle Road. The other rider was traveling at speeds greater than 170 MPH. That suspect was able to make it to Baytown and stop for gas before taking off, investigators said. The Department of Public Safety and HPD helicopters were able to track the suspect.

A DPS officer in a Dodge Hell Cat assisted in the pursuit and was able to keep up but lost the second suspect several times due to speed, authorities said. Eventually, investigators said the suspect dropped the bike while pulling into a driveway on Campbell. The suspect then fled on foot and officers believe he made it to his house.

“I feel confident we’re going to figure out who this guy was and hopefully we’ll get some charges on him,” HPD Lieutenant R. Wilkins said.

The two suspects are believed to be in their early 20s. Authorities said the chase lasted over an hour.

An investigation is ongoing.

