POST Houston to celebrate the planet with massive art installation, vintage market, and more 🌎

HOUSTON – POST Houston will celebrate the natural world with a series of eco-friendly events on April 23.

Dubbed “Earth Sun Day,” festivities include a BMX Pro Bike Show, a vintage market, and an immersive art and activism project.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive by mass transit, bike or other forms of sustainable transportation.

Celebrations begin with Peace by Piece, a marketplace that sells and trades vintage apparel. Held 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the event organized by Bounce Back Houston encourages recycling and upcycling.

Beginning at noon, visitors can take in a BMX performance presented by Perfection on Wheels. The bicycle stunt team will hold three performances throughout the day, at 12 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. The show is in partnership with BikeHouston, an advocacy organization dedicated to promoting biking as a safe and accessible mode of transportation across Houston.

Earth Sun Day will culminate in a massive art installation -- 2,000 solar lanterns will be displayed throughout the five-acre Sky Lawn overlooking the downtown Houston skyline. Created by artist Olafur Eliasson, the art installation brings solar-promotes sustainability and serves as a tool to educate viewers about energy access.

Earth Sun Day is free to attend and open to all ages. Head here to learn more about the event.

For more information on POST Houston, visit www.PostHTX.com.