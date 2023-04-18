NRG Stadium to host two matchups for 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Signage is displayed at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Draw at SoFi Stadium on April 14, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Houston is set to host two matchups for the 2023 Confederation of North and Central America and Caribbean Association Football Gold Cup this summer.

On Sunday, June 25, the NRG Stadium will host the matchups of Haiti vs. Qatar and Mexico vs. Honduras in the 2023 Gold Cup. Haiti vs. Qatar is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT and Mexico vs. Honduras will start at 7 p.m. CT.

The Concacaf Gold Cup, which takes place biannually, is the official national team championship of the region, which includes North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

This year’s tournament is scheduled to take place from June 16 to July 16, 2023, and marks the seventh time NRG Stadium will host the Gold Cup, which is tied with Soldier Field for a record number in the history of the tournament. NRG Stadium hosted over 70,000 fans per match in 2019 and 2021, which marked the most attended matches in the entire tournament.

“We are honored to once again host the Concacaf Gold Cup at NRG Stadium,” said Lone Star Sports and Entertainment General Manager David Fletcher. “Houston is home to the best soccer fans in the country and we look forward to providing them with another edition of this world-class event. Our community is excited for this draw and we are looking forward to welcoming the participating teams to our vibrant city.”

Mexico and Honduras will open their tournament run at NRG Stadium.

The 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup marks the Mexican National Team’s 20th visit to NRG Stadium, the most appearances at any venue in the United States. In 2021, Mexico defeated Honduras 3-0 in the Gold Cup quarterfinal to advance to the semifinal at NRG Stadium against Canada.

Haiti will face off against Qatar, the host-nation team of the 2022 World Cup, in the first match of the doubleheader. Qatar is returning to the Concacaf Gold Cup for the second time, following their appearance in 2021 which also featured a match in Houston.

In addition to two matches being played at NRG Stadium, the city of Houston will host four other matches at Shell Energy Stadium, making Houston the only market with two host venues in this year’s tournament.

The full match schedule and venue assignments for all 15 stadiums were announced at Tuesday’s tournament draw in Los Angeles.

For more information about the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, including schedules, tickets and other details, click here.