Man, woman arrested after deputies found drugs, guns inside La Marque home with 3 children inside

LA MARQUE, Texas – A man and woman have been arrested and charged after deputies say drugs and guns were found inside of a home with multiple children.

On Monday, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office executed a search and arrest warrant in the 700 block of Totem Trail and found 33-year-old Chazz McKinney located in a vehicle outside the house and 38-year-old Christina Boles inside the home with her children.

Deputies searched the home and found 634 grams of fentanyl, 209 grams of Xanax, four grams of cocaine, 10 ounces of marijuana, 43 grams of soma and two pistols, one of which was reported stolen. Deputies also found weighing equipment and packaging devices.

McKinney was charged with manufacturing/delivering CS PG 1 and CS PG 3, possession of marijuana, felon in possession of a firearm, and three counts of child endangerment. His bond was set at $550,000.

Boles was charged with Manufacturing/delivering CS PG 1 and CS PG 3, possession of marijuana, and three counts of child endangerment. Her bond was set at $400,000.