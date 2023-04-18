‘I’m still shaken up’: Innocent home struck by bullets during shootout with domestic violence suspect

A woman who lives in the neighborhood where a man shot and killed his girlfriend Sunday night in front of a police officer, says she is thankful to be alive.

Her home was hit by several bullets during the altercation.

“I’m still shaken up.”

The woman wants to remain anonymous.

She was sleeping when gunfire erupted in the 4100 block of Issacks Way.

“At 11 o’clock, I just heard this loud banging.”

She thought someone was breaking into her home.

“I called my mother and immediately ran across the street where luckily she lives, and we barricaded ourselves inside the house.”

Hours later when the scene was clear, she learned while she had been lying in bed, bullets had been flying around her house.

“Had gone through my front door, through my hallway, in my guest bedroom, and if they had gone through one more wall it would have potentially hit me where I was sleeping in bed.”

Sugar Land police confirm at least one home was damaged by gunfire as detectives searched for the suspect who after shooting his girlfriend, shot at officers, ran, and somehow returned to set his girlfriend’s house on fire.

Investigators say they later found the suspect’s body inside the house after the fire.

“I’m lucky.”

The neighbor says she is grateful to be alive, but terrified by what happened.

She says that she didn’t know the couple, they were new to the neighborhood, but that they seemed nice.

“They probably didn’t live here more than six months, and the few months that they’ve lived here, I’ve never exchanged words with them. But I’ve driven by, and we’ve exchanged waves and smiles,” she said. “You never know what’s going on behind closed doors.”

Sugar Land police tell us that anyone with damage to their home from this incident should contact the city’s risk management department to make a claim.