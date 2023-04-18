Houston-area woman among hundreds of Taylor Swift fans suing Ticketmaster

The Ticketmaster fallout surrounding the Taylor Swift controversy continues even as the star prepares for a series of concerts in Houston this weekend.

Hundreds of fans joined a lawsuit to sue Ticketmaster after the website meltdown last Fall and some Houston-area fans are taking part in that legal action.

Jenn Landry of Katy is one of 355 Taylor Swift fans named in an amended lawsuit against Live Nation over the sale of the artist’s Eras Tour tickets.

“Sitting in line for 10 hours just to see it go on resale for $22,000. Taylor Swift mentioned that her ticket prices would be from $499 to $899,” Landry shared.

Landry, who had a pre-sale code, eventually got tickets.

Millions of other fans weren’t so lucky. High demand caused the Ticketmaster site to crash.

In January, U.S. Senators on the Judiciary Committee even questioned officials with Ticketmaster, which merged with Live Nation in 2010, over its monopoly power.

Jennifer Kinder, a Swiftie, filed the class action lawsuit alleging fraud, negligence, and anti-trust violations.

“They want the bot and the scalper to get that ticket so they can resell it two or three times so they churn those fees knowing that you, or I, or a Taylor Swift fan are going to do whatever we can,” Kinder said.

The next hearing in the case is set for May.