Houston man arrested after leaving multiple voicemails threatening to assault, kill Congresswoman Maxine Waters

HOUSTON – A 60-year-old Houston man has been arrested and charged after court documents show he threatened to assault and kill Congresswoman Maxine Waters last year.

Brian Michael Gaherty has since been charged with transmission of a threat to injure the person of another interstate commerce.

According to court documents, between August and November 2022, Gaherty called Congresswoman Waters’ office located in California and told a member of her staff that he was going to assault the congresswoman. He also left at least four threatening voicemails, including a threat to “cut your black (expletive) throat” on Aug. 8, 2022.

On Nov. 16, 2022, at 4:37 p.m., court documents show Gaherty called Congresswoman Waters’ Hawthorne office and spoke to a staff member, and said, “Tell Congresswoman Maxine Waters when I see her on the street I’m going to bust her upside her head.”

The following day, the district director of Congresswoman Waters’ office reported the threatening call to the U.S. Capitol Police and provided them with copies of the threatening voicemails received in August 2022.

USCP agents then used the phone number, with the help of T-Mobile, to determine the suspect was located in Houston and using a TraceFone, which is a prepaid, no-contract phone, to make the threatening calls.

On Dec. 15, 2022, the FBI located Gahetry and went to his home to question him. During the interview, court documents state Gahetry invited the agents inside his home and showed them a bag full of cell phones that he claimed: “did not work.” He also showed them receipts for a TraceFone and a serial number, which matched one of the phones used to call Congresswoman Waters.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Gaherty “has a history of sending racist, violent threats to other congresswomen.” In addition to his threats targeting Congresswoman Waters, Gaherty has also called and left threatening voicemails with two other congresswomen.

According to court documents, from September 2022 to February 2023, Gahetry left 10 voicemails for another congresswoman threatening to assault her.

Gahetry was arrested on April 13. His bond was set at $100,000, but records show he has since posted bond and is set to be released.